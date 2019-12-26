Salina, KS

City Offers Christmas Tree Recycling

Todd PittengerDecember 26, 2019

Four park locations in Salina will accept and recycle Christmas trees into mulch through the end of. The mulch will be used around newly planted trees and to surface nature trails.

Christmas trees must be free of ornaments, stands, netting and plastic bags. Yard waste will not be accepted.

Drop-off locations include:

  • Lakewood Park, 1323 E. Iron Avenue
  • Jerry Ivey Park, 2465 Edward Street
  • Centennial Park, 764 Commanche Avenue
  • Thomas Park, 1525 N. 9th Street

For more information about Christmas tree recycling visit salina-ks.gov or call (785) 309-5745.

 

 

 

