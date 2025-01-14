City Manager Mike Schrage on KSAL

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday for his last official visit before moving on to a new job in Missouri.

Schrage touched on a number of topics including snow removal and the growth seen around Salina during his tenure.

Schrage will start his new position as City Manager in Warrensburg, Mo. in mid February.

Before his City Manager career in Salina, he held the role of Deputy City Manager for 12.5 years. His previous public sector experience includes 12 years as City Administrator in Smithville, Missouri and 2.5 years in Maysville, Missouri. Mr. Schrage holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Northeast Missouri State University and obtained a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at Wichita State University.

Schrage’s employment end date will be February 7, 2025.

Deputy Salina City Manager Jacob Wood has been named the interim Salina City Manager. You can listen to the entire interview here.