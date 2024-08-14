“City Hall Selfie Day” is Thursday

Saline County will be among government agencies across the country participating in “City Hall Selfie Day” on Thursday. It’s time to dust off those selfie sticks and put on your best smile!

According to the County, this year marks the ninth annual celebration, and they wants you to join in on the fun.

Organized by Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL), City Hall Selfie Day is a celebration of public service that showcases pride in local government institutions. Whether you’re a government employee, an elected official, a media member, or just someone who loves our community, show the world your smiling faces in front of our local government buildings.

You can join the celebration by simply snapping a selfie. Grab your coworkers, friends, or family and head over to your favorite local government building—whether it’s City Hall, the library, or any other public office.

Share the love by posting your selfie on social media with the hashtag #CityHallSelfie. Don’t forget to tag Saline County and ELGL so they can see your awesome pics. Post them to:

Facebook: @ELGLNetwork

Instagram: @ELGL50

LinkedIn: @ELGL

Threads: @ELGL50

TikTok: @localgov

X/Twitter: @ELGL50



You can win prizes. ELGL will recognize the most creative and prideful selfies with some fantastic prizes.

“City Hall Selfie Day is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the hard work of our public servants and to celebrate the pride we all have in our local government,” said Melissa McCoy, Public Information Officer for Saline County.

So get creative and show your local government love.

_ _ _

For more information and to get inspired by past celebrations, head over to cityhallselfie.com.

Photo via Saline County