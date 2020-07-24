Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 75 °

City / County Receive Coronavirus Funding

Todd PittengerJuly 24, 2020

The City of Salina and Saline County are receiving funding to help with Coronavirus-related issues.

The city and county, working together with the North Central Regional Planning Commission, have been awarded an allocation of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Supplement funds specifically aimed at addressing issues arising from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Salina was awarded $169,200 and Saline County awarded $132,000.

Grants were made available in two categories, Economic Development and Meal Programs. Economic Development grants can be used to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate-income people by covering working capital expenses such as inventory, wages, and utilities.

Meal Program grants can be used for organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks or to support organizations providing meals for children.

The two organizations will be working with the North Central Regional Planning Commission in the upcoming weeks developing a process to expend these funds. Additional information will be forthcoming.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

City / County Receive Coronavirus F...

The City of Salina and Saline County are receiving funding to help with Coronavirus-related issues. ...

July 24, 2020 Comments

USD 305 School Board to Meet Friday

COVID-19 Top News

July 23, 2020

Royals Announce Roster Moves to Fin...

Sports News

July 23, 2020

COVID-19 at Norton Prison

Kansas News

July 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID-19 at Norton Prison
July 23, 2020Comments
Ex-Boyfriend Found With S...
July 23, 2020Comments
Leadership Changes at Kan...
July 23, 2020Comments
Write-In Campaign For Sta...
July 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH