City / County Receive Coronavirus Funding

The City of Salina and Saline County are receiving funding to help with Coronavirus-related issues.

The city and county, working together with the North Central Regional Planning Commission, have been awarded an allocation of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Supplement funds specifically aimed at addressing issues arising from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Salina was awarded $169,200 and Saline County awarded $132,000.

Grants were made available in two categories, Economic Development and Meal Programs. Economic Development grants can be used to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate-income people by covering working capital expenses such as inventory, wages, and utilities.

Meal Program grants can be used for organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks or to support organizations providing meals for children.

The two organizations will be working with the North Central Regional Planning Commission in the upcoming weeks developing a process to expend these funds. Additional information will be forthcoming.