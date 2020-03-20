City Considers Canceling River Festival, Postponing Baseball Project

The Salina City Commission is planning to meet in a unique way on Monday and has some big issues to consider.

According to the city, beginning Monday City Commission meetings will take place via telephone conference until further notice. Meetings can be viewed on Salina Media Connection via Cox Cable Channel 20 or online at www.salinatv.org

To participate in the meetings, citizens will need to dial (785) 621-0800 and enter participant code 782956 followed by #.

If citizens wish to speak, either during the public forum or when the Mayor requests public comment on an item, citizens must dial *9 from their phone to alert the moderator, who will open the line.

Commissioners Monday, among other things, will consider ways to save money in the budget in light of the global pandemic.

Commissioners will will consider:

Canceling the 2020 Smoky Hill River Festival

Postponing improvements at the East Crawford Recreation Area, and the Bill Burke Baseball and Softball Improvement Project

Postpone new commitments or expenses associated with the River Renewal Project

Postpone wastewater treatment plant upgrades

The meeting begins at 4:00 Monday afternoon.