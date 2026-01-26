City Considering Recycling Partnership

Salina City Commissioners Monday evening postponed making a decision on entering into a public – private partnership with a recycling business.

Commissioners are seeking more financial information about the Salina ReUse It Center.

The Salina ReUse It Center is a non-profit organization that acts as a donation-based hub for new and used building materials, hardware, and home items to support affordable housing and reduce landfill waste. It helps lower the cost of home repairs and renovations.

Once fully operational, the Salina ReUse It Center is projected to keep tons of materials from ending up in the city-owned landfill.

Among other things, commissioners discussed purchasing the building the organization is located in and leasing it back to them at a discount.

Commissioners will again discuss the issue at a future study session.