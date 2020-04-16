City Closes Outdoor Courts, Skate Park

The City of Salina has closed its outdoor basketball and sand volleyball courts, along with the skate park.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, the closures were prompted by an abundance of caution and to maintain social distancing, These areas will remain closed until further notice.

While use of the the basketball courts, sand volleyball courts and skate park are restricted, open space parks and trails are open.

Officials urge citizens to actively practice social distancing and keep 6 feet away from other park users. Please refrain from using open spaces and trails while sick.

