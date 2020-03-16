City Cancels Study Session

The City of Salina has been monitoring the rapidly changing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Currently, City staff is working to make adjustments based upon the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and the Saline County Health Department.

Since it is likely that the attendance at the City of Salina study session scheduled for Monday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m., could exceed 50, it has been has been canceled. The City Commission meeting at 4 p.m. will still take place in Room 107 and attendance is not anticipated to exceed 50.

Review of additional City meetings is underway and additional announcements will be forthcoming.