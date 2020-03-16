City and County Commissions Cancel Meetings

Salina City Commission and Planning Commission meetings and Saline County Commission meeting are canceled.

According to the City, at approximately 2:30 today, President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised their guidance regarding public gatherings indicating they now recommend to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people for a 15 day period “15 Days to Slow the Spread of COVID-19”. Consequently, the following meetings have been canceled:

March 16 City Commission

March 17 Planning Commission meeting

The County says with the recent address from President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Saline County Board of County Commissioners will not hold their public meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

Additional information regarding various County boards and commission meetings will be provided in the near future once there has been an opportunity to review the most recent guidance in further detail.