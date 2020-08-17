City Accepting Coronavirus Grant Applications

The City of Salina has been awarded $169,200 of Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus dollars for both economic development ($119,200) and meal program ($35,000) activities.

According to the city, beginning immediately, businesses are encouraged to apply for the economic development portion of the CDBG-CV funds. Meal program funds will begin taking applications later this month.

To learn more about eligibility and how to apply, visit the City’s homepage (http://www.ci.salina.ks.us/) and click the “APPLY NOW: Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV)” link under the Featured Items tab. There you will find application materials, guidelines, and additional information.