Citizen’s Academy Course Postponed

A Salina / Saline County law enforcment citizen’s academy course which was scheduled to begin in February has been postponed.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the upcoming event will not be held due to a lack of applications.
The citizen’s academy course covers numerous areas of interest of law enforcement which include:
- Accident scene simulation
- DUI investigation
- Finger printing
- Court system
- K9 unit
- Use of force simulation
- Shooting range
Officials say they will try to schedule a class this fall.