Citizen’s Academy Course Postponed

A Salina / Saline County law enforcment citizen’s academy course which was scheduled to begin in February has been postponed.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the upcoming event will not be held due to a lack of applications.

The citizen’s academy course covers numerous areas of interest of law enforcement which include:

Accident scene simulation

DUI investigation

Finger printing

Court system

K9 unit

Use of force simulation

Shooting range

Officials say they will try to schedule a class this fall.