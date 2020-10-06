“Citizen Review Board” Public Forum Planned

The public will have an opportunity to offer input regarding a proposed “Citizen Review Board” to oversee local law enforcement.

Salina City Commissioners will be hosting an open public forum and listening session regarding the “Citizen Review Board” on Tuesday, October 20th beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center,

The public is encouraged to attend. There will be an opportunity for public comment as part of the meeting agenda.

Masks are required to be worn upon entering the building and while seated. Seating will be arranged so that social distancing can take place during the forum.

The public forum can be viewed on Salina Media Connection Cable channel 20 or on the City of Salina’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.