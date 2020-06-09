Salina, KS

CIF Cancels 2020 Season

CIF ReleaseJune 9, 2020

The Champions Indoor Football League board of directors announced today that the 2020 season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CIF had been exploring ways to play in 2020 and wanted to explore any and all possibilities before formally cancelling this season.

“The CIF board of directors had continuously pushed for a delay to start the season, and even approved several modified versions of a reduced schedule, all the while hoping for positive outcome, but ultimately that never materialized” said CIF Commissioner Ricky Bertz. “Restrictions that were enforced by local and federal governments due to the pandemic, already were creating challenges for our member teams. As a league, we wanted to exhaust every possibility, before taking the necessary actions that lead to this difficult decision. Ultimately public safety was our greatest priority. Despite the best efforts of the league, along with our arena management partners, to try to play a meaningful season, this unprecedented national emergency unfortunately did not allow us to do so. The CIF member teams have immediately begun the process of reaching out to their fans and sponsors while simultaneously preparing for the 2021season.”

The Champions Indoor Football league will aggressively begin planning for the 2021 season, and upcoming league meetings for member teams, and potential expansion teams, in the coming weeks. For more information about the CIF please visit the league website at www.gocif.net.

Francis Flax, Salina Liberty General Manager, in a press release stated, “Tony’s Pizza Events Center, the Salina Liberty owners, office staff, coaches, and players believed we could have played a modified schedule this season. Due to the uncertainty in many of the other venue locations, we understand and support the decision by the league.”

Francis continued, “We want to thank our season ticket holders and sponsors for their patience and understanding during these trying times. We would like to announce the Salina Liberty will return for the 2021 season.”

If you are a season ticket holder, Tony’s Pizza Events Center will contact you.

