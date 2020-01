Vandals shattered three windows on a bus at a Salina church.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Sunday evening and Wednesday morning, someone used a BB gun to shoot out three back windows on a 2008 Eldorado bus that is owned by the First United Methodist Church located at 122 N. 8th Street.

There are no suspects in the case.

Damage is estimated at $1,200.