Christmas Cruise Lights Up Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 22, 2020

Salina Downtown lit up Saturday night with a parade of lights. But it lit up in a different sort of parade this year.

Due to COVID-19 concerns the traditional Parade of Lights was forced to be cancelled. With the cancellation of the Christmas parade, though, another opportunity arose.  Salina Downtown partnered with Meridian Media in hosting a downtown Christmas Cruise for a Cause.

Vehicles, many of them decorated for the season, cruised Santa Fe.

Volunteers collecting cash and food donations during the downtown cruise.

All cash donations will be given to Salina Area United Way and food donations will go to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

