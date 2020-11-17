Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 46 °

Christmas by Candlelight to Take Place Virtually

Todd PittengerNovember 17, 2020

A Salina Christmas tradition will continue this year, virtually.

According to Kansas Wesleyan University, one of Salina’s most beloved Christmas traditions will continue, in spite of COVID-19. The shool’s “Christmas by Candlelight” will be held in a virtual format Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

“Christmas by Candlelight,” as always, will feature choral and instrumental students from the KWU Department of Music—including various orchestras and choirs—under the direction of several talented faculty members, teaming with area high school choirs to help celebrate the season. This year, Fili Creative, a local video company owned by Gus Applequist ’14, will record and produce the efforts into a television-like special that will be streamed free of charge.

The tradition of a Christmas concert at KWU dates back, at minimum, to the 1950s, when the philharmonic choir would put on its annual Yule Program. While there were periodic mentions of candlelight being involved in the program during the ensuing decades, the Christmas by Candlelight title came into being, for good, in 1982.

The precise link to the stream will be announced on KWU social media outlets and via the performance’s official web site, KWU.edu/CBCL20.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Brown Named Interim Head Coach

Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright has named Isaac Brown interim head coach fo...

November 17, 2020 Comments

Christmas by Candlelight to Take Pl...

Kansas News

November 17, 2020

County to Consider Stricter COVID R...

COVID-19 Top News

November 17, 2020

Gregg Marshall Resigns as Head Coac...

Sports News

November 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Christmas by Candlelight ...
November 17, 2020Comments
Burglary at Great Plains
November 17, 2020Comments
143 Ballots Cast by Non-R...
November 16, 2020Comments
USD 305 Changes Fan Atten...
November 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices