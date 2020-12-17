Christmas by Candlelight Encore Planned

An encore of a Salina Christmas tradition will be made available online this weekend.

According to Kansas Wesleyan University, due to popular demand, a special encore airing of this year’s rendition of Christmas by Candlelight will air for the second time on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Christmas by Candlelight,” features choral and instrumental students from the KWU Department of Music—including various orchestras and choirs—under the direction of several talented faculty members, teaming with area high school choirs to help celebrate the season. This year, Fili Creative, a local video company owned by Gus Applequist ’14, recorded and produced the efforts into a television-like special.

The tradition of a Christmas concert at KWU dates back, at minimum, to the 1950s, when the philharmonic choir would put on its annual Yule Program. While there were periodic mentions of candlelight being involved in the program during the ensuing decades, the Christmas by Candlelight title came into being, for good, in 1982.

The event can be watched live and free of charge at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/kwu/.