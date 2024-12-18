Christmas Brass Choir to Perform

The Salina area wide Christmas Brass Choir will be perform this weekend. The group of area musicians will perform at an event on Saturday at the Central Mall.

Organizers tell KSAL News over 65 brass players participated last year, and they are expecting an even bigger group this year. Brass players from area high schools, colleges, and seasoned adults participate in this event. This group began four years ago with the intent of providing Christmas brass ensemble music to the community.

This brass choir provides inspirational holiday music that will lift your spirits during the holiday season rush. The 45-minute concert will feature a variety of traditional Christmas favorites, along with current favorite holiday songs. Featured this year will be an appearance by Santa Claus, and a Christmas reading by Rev. James Strasen prior to the last selection.

The Salina area wide Christmas Brass Choir is under the direction of Steven Lueth, retired instrumental music instructor.

The concert will begin at 12:30 in the food court at the Mall, and is free and open to the public.

The Salina area wide Christmas Brass Choir performs “Sleigh Ride” at last years event.