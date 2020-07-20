Salina, KS

Christmas Blessing Plans Underway

Jeff GarretsonJuly 20, 2020

Salina Shares is planning for a happier holiday season.

The non profit group that’s led by Executive Director Debbie Rivers is laying the groundwork this July to help families this Christmas season. Rivers’ plan is to create a dignified shopping experience for parents who need a little help to bring home a few gifts for their children.

 

 

The group known around Salina for providing hats, scarfs and mittens to the needy during the cold winter months, plus helping people pay for loads of clean clothes at laundromats is hoping donations can bring more smiles this Christmas.

 

Learn more about donating for the Christmas store at salinashares.com


Photo courtesy Salina Shares website

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Christmas Blessing Plans Underway

