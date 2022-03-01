Chloe’s Birthday Challenge

A Salina non-profit orginzation whose mission is to battle childhood cancer has issued a challenge.

March 1st would of been Chloe Feyerherm’s 22nd birthday. But her life was cut short, and she lost a battle with cancer in October of 2007 at the age of 7.

Shortly after losing Chloe, her mother Heidi founded the Love Cloe Foundation. The foundation is a childhood cancer organization who provides immediate support to area families through Warrior Wagons, Financial Assistance Grants and the Monkey In My Chair program. In addition, the Foundation contributes funding for ground-breaking childhood cancer research through the DIPG Collaborative, a network of foundations that combined funds to research.

The foundation says what better way to honor Chloe’s 22nd Heavenly birthday than to help other Kansas families who are navigating a childhood cancer diagnosis?