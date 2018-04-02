Child Abuse Awareness Focus

In 2017, 1,100 child abuse or neglect cases were investigated by the Department for Children and Families in Saline County. 98 children who were child victims of physical or sexual abuse and/or witnessed a violent crime received advocacy, a medical exam and care by trained SANE/SART staff, referral to trauma focused mental health services and a forensic interview at Chris’s Place – Child Advocacy Center, a program of CAPS.

These services are delivered through a multi-disciplinary collaboration between City of Salina and Saline County law enforcement, CAPS, Salina Regional Health Center, Department of Children and Families Child Protective Custody, Saline County Attorney’s Office, Central Kansas Mental Health Center and private therapists. To bring awareness to the fact that children have the right to be safe and to be provided an opportunity to thrive, learn and grow, Child Advocacy and Parenting Service (CAPS) is proud to promote the following activities during Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month in April:

Pinwheel Garden

The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention and our garden features 74 pinwheels to represent the number of children and families served by our CASA program annually. The garden will be hosted at the following locations:

4/2-4/15/18 – Casey’s General Store – 9th & Magnolia

4/16-4/22/18 – Salina Regional Health Center indoor planters by the cafeteria

4/23-4/30/18 – City/County Building

Go Blue Salina

Join advocates across the country in wearing royal blue to bring awareness to the issue of child abuse and neglect and day during the month of April. Businesses encouraging employees to wear blue jeans and/or royal blue can collect funds for CAPS and spread awareness by taking photos of employees showing their blue support. Each participant will get a sticker to wear showing they believe every child should be safe and loved. The recommended minimum donation is $5/person. The group raising the most money will receive a movie party hosted by AMC Theatres. Tag your photos on social media using the hashtag #CAPMonth,#PassthePinwheel or @capsofsalina and get an extra 10% added to your fundraising total. Pre-registration is required to get the stickers and display materials for your location.

Crime Victims Rights Festival

In partnership with DVACK on Saturday, 4/14 from noon-3 pm at Oakdale Park. This free event for families features food trucks, yoga, booths from 30 community organizations and testimonies

of hope from survivors.

Speak Night

Free event at Ad Astra Books and Coffee House with DVACK (Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas) to bring hope to survivors of domestic violence and abuse on Friday, 4/29 at 7 pm. The community is invited to come witness performances of poetry and prose centered on these subjects. There is also an open mic for those wanting to perform pieces that give them hope.

CAPS provides both prevention and intervention programs designed to reduce risk factors associated with child abuse and neglect while focusing on educating parents and empowering children. The agency’s many community collaborations respond to a variety of human needs and conditions keeping appropriate child development in the center of all strategies. CAPS responds to a variety of human needs and conditions throughout central Kansas while serving any family seeking help at no charge.

For more information or to get involved call Lori Blake, 785-825-4493, or email at [email protected]