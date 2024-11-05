Chiefs Win on Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are still unbeaten. Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-to-24 in overtime Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Buccaneers scored a touchdown to pull within 1 with less than 30 seconds to play. Coach Todd Bowles decided to kick the extra point and tie the game rather than attempt a two-point conversion to take the late.

The Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, then put together a long drive which chewed up over half of the 10 minute overtime clock which culminated with a Kareem Hunt touchdown run which won the game.

Receiver Deandre Hopkins, playing in his second game with the Chiefs, caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce had a career-high with 14 for 100 yards catches in the win.

The 8-0 Chiefs will host the 5-4 Denver Broncos on Sunday.