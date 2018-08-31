Chiefs Defeat Packers, 33-21, in Preseason Finale

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Green Bay Packers, 33-21, at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to wrap up the preseason.

The Chiefs’ defense tallied three interceptions – two courtesy of rookie safety Armani Watts – as Kansas City climbed back from an early deficit to close out the preseason with a victory.

Watts’ first interception came on just the third play of the game, as the fourth-round pick picked off Packers’ quarterback DeShone Kizer.

The turnover positioned quarterback Chad Henne and the Chiefs’ offense at midfield for their initial drive and they took advantage, finding the end zone on a 3-yard pass from Henne to tight end Demetrius Harris.

Henne completed 4-of-5 passes for 33 yards and the score in his only drive of work before giving way to veteran quarterback Matt McGloin for the remainder of the first half, who connected on 10 of his 18 attempts for 127 yards, an interception and a touchdown.

McGloin’s score – a 7-yard pass to rookie tailback Darrel Williams – came on the heels of a 62-yard completion to wide receiver Byron Pringle, who demonstrated the ability that helped the rookie lead the nation in yards-per-catch last season at nearby Kansas State.

It was part of a big night for Pringle, who tallied four catches for 122 yards in addition a 47-yard kick return before leaving the game early with a hamstring injury.

McGloin’s touchdown was the first of four unanswered scoring drives for the Chiefs’ offense, as Kansas City clawed back from an early 11-point deficit to take the lead early in the third quarter.

Cornerback Makinton Dorleant put an exclamation point on that effort with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final quarter of action.

Rookie quarterback Chase Litton played the entirety of the second half for the Chiefs, completing 13 of 21 passes for 166 yards. Kicker Harrison Butker added four field goals to complete the scoring for Kansas City.

The Chiefs will travel to Los Angeles next week as they kick off the regular season against the Chargers on Sept. 9 at 3:05 p.m. CT.