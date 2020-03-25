Salina, KS

Chiefs agree to 1-year deals with DT Pennel, FB Sherman

Metro NewsMarch 25, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to one-year deals with defensive tackle Mike Pennel and fullback Anthony Sherman, continuing their trend of keeping low-cost valuable contributors to their Super Bowl run on the roster.

Sherman will be entering his 10th season in the league and his eighth in Kansas City, and has become a useful piece not only as a blocker and short-yardage back but also catching passes out of the backfield. Sherman also has been a key piece of a special teams group that has consistently ranked among the league’s best.

Pennel signed with the Chiefs midway through last season when a rash of injuries to the interior defensive line left them in desperate need of depth. He wound up playing eight games – the Chiefs won all of them – with 24 tackles and a sack.

The cash-strapped Chiefs have been relatively quiet in free agency, though they have retained several of their own. That includes franchising defensive tackle Chris Jones and signing backup quarterback Chad Henne on a two-year deal.

