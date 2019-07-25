Chase Reaches Speeds of 150 MPH

A Denver man was arrested this week near Wilson after leading Kansas law enforcement on a three-county high-speed chase that reached speeds of 150 mph.

KRSL Radio reports the chase happened Tuesday night.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman, at approximately 6:48 PM Tuesday, a Chevy Camaro SS with Colorado license plates came up behind a KHP trooper on Interstate 70 just east of Ellis in Ellis County traveling east at 127 mph.

The Camaro passed the trooper and a pursuit ensued.

Speeds reached 150 mph and additional units from KHP, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office responded as the chase entered Russell County.

The Camaro avoided stop sticks multiple times and exited at Gorham. The vehicle traveled south from Gorham a few miles, but eventually made its way back to I-70 and continued east.

Russell Police Department units then joined the pursuit.

According to Hileman, at 7:19 PM, the Camaro crashed near mile marker 206 at Wilson in Ellsworth County.

The driver fled on foot south toward Wilson through a field. KHP aircraft and a K9 unit responded.

The driver was located about a half-mile from the crash and arrested approximately 45 minutes after crashing.

The driver was 26-year-old Jeremiah Mullins of Denver.

His charges include multiple traffic infractions, flee and elude, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

—

story from David Elliott / KRSL Radio