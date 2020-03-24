Chase, Hide and Arrested

A Salina man who led authorities on a high speed pursuit was arrested after being found hiding in a backyard.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News 24-year-old Tanner Wheeler was arrested early Tuesday after a fleeing from a deputy’s patrol unit on a country road. Soldan says a deputy pulled up to check on a Dodge Durango that was parked near a field in the 1700 block of of N. Cunningham Road around 1am Tuesday.

Wheeler then sped away winding his way back into Salina at speeds reaching 100 mph, running stop signs and at times switching off his head and tail lights to try and elude deputies until he ultimately pulled over, jumped out and ran. Wheeler was found hiding in a backyard of a home near Iron and S. 11th and taken into custody.

He’s now facing multiple charges in connection to fleeing officers plus drug charges after Deputies reportedly found a small amount of methamphetamine in the SUV.

An unidentified female passenger who ran from the scene could also be facing charges in the case.