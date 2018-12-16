Chase Ends With Crash

A high speed pursuit that started in North Salina ended with a crash in the parking lot of a Central Salina business early Sunday morning.

Salina Police told KSAL News at the crash scene the incident began with a traffic stop near the intersection of College and Park Streets. While an officer was out on foot talking with the driver she sped off.

The pursuit made its way to Broadway Boulevard where it was headed south. At the intersection with Crawford Street the driver tried to cut the corner. The driver lost control as she attempted to make a right hand turn into Kansasland Tire at 684 S Broadway to try and head west on Crawford.

The car jumped a curb, ricocheted off a large metal sign pole, and spun around. It came to a stop diagonally in front of the business.

A passenger was able to safely exit the car. The driver was trapped and had to be extricated by Salina Firefighters.

Two females, the driver and passenger, were both transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. Both had non-life threatening injuries including a possible broken leg on the driver.

Names were not immediately available at the scene.

Police said the driver will face numerous possible charges.