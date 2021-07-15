Chase, DUI Arrest

A man from Texas is in the Saline County Jail after leading deputies on a short chase Thursday.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 35-year-old James B. Daigle was booked into jail on multiple charges that include DUI plus flee and elude. Around 1:40am, a deputy on patrol initiated a traffic stop after seeing Daigle spinning the tires on his Ford F 350 on Broadway near South Street.

The man pulled over, but drove off after the officer smelled alcohol and asked him to step out.

Daigle abandoned the truck in the 200 block of E. Euclid Avenue and was found a short time later hiding in a car port.