Chase, Drug Arrest

KSAL StaffFebruary 18, 2020
Saline County Sheriff truck

A couple in a stolen car was arrested after leading deputies on a chase through Saline County early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 2am, a deputy on patrol approached a parked car on Watkins Road west of Salina. As he neared, the 4-door Lexus drove away, kicking off a chase that stretched from Brookville to southwest of Salina near Magnolia and Hohneck Roads.

The driver, 23-year-old Taylor Horstman lost control of the car and spun into a wet wheat field and got stuck in the mud.

Photos Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff

 

Deputies found Horstman and her passenger, 27-year-old Andrew Mercer in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Both are now facing drug charges while Horstman is also facing charges that could include reckless driving, flee and elude, criminal damage to a wheat field and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the 2002 Lexus was stolen in Wichita and is now impounded in Salina.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

