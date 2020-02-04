UPDATE: Chase, Crash Near Salina School

UPDATE: A suspect who fled on foot following a chase and crash that ended near a Salina school is in custody.
—
ORIGINAL: A pursuit this morning has ended in a crash near a Salina school, and now law enforcement is searching for a suspect who fled on foot.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, shortly before 7am troopers attempted to stop a vehicle and a crash happened on Magnolia near Salina South High School.
Multiple subjects were inside vehicle as time of crash. One male subject ran north from scene, away from high school.
Salina South High School has been notified.
Troopers are attempting to locate a reported young black male wearing a grey sweat shirt.
Expect multiple Troopers in the area.