UPDATE: Chase, Crash Near Salina School

UPDATE: A suspect who fled on foot following a chase and crash that ended near a Salina school is in custody.

ORIGINAL: A pursuit this morning has ended in a crash near a Salina school, and now law enforcement is searching for a suspect who fled on foot.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, shortly before 7am troopers attempted to stop a vehicle and a crash happened on Magnolia near Salina South High School.

Multiple subjects were inside vehicle as time of crash. One male subject ran north from scene, away from high school.