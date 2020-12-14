Salina, KS

Chase, Crash, Arrest

December 14, 2020

A Salina police officer was treated for a concussion following a high speed pursuit that resulted in an accident and arrest of a Salina man.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday morning around 9:05am, an officer on patrol attempted to stop a pickup without a license plate in the 200 block of Oakdale Drive. Instead of pulling over the driver accelerated, hitting speeds of 70-mph on North 9th.

The chase ended after the 1995 GMC 1500 pickup hit the police cruiser in the intersection of Harsh and 10th Street. The driver, 27-year-old Dallas Backman allegedly fled on foot and was caught a short time later in the same block.

He is now facing multiple charges that could include felony flee and elude, felony reckless driving, aggravated battery, driving without a license and no vehicle registration.

The police officer was treated for a concussion and soreness from the crash and released. The patrol car is a 2020 Ford Explorer and had disabling damage to the passenger side rear.

