Chase Called Off

KSAL StaffFebruary 28, 2020

Authorities are looking for a driver who led officers on a short-lived pursuit through a Salina neighborhood.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer attempted to pull over a 1998 Toyota pickup Thursday evening around 7:35pm for driving with no tail lights on in the 400 block of N. Ohio.

The car sped up and drove around Kansas, Johnstown, Columbia , Elm and back to Kansas before the officer called off the chase for safety concerns after the pickup nearly hit another driver.

The Toyota pickup was found a short time later in the 900 block of Gypsum pulled halfway onto a front yard with the driver’s door open and the engine running.

Police are looking for a known suspect in the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

