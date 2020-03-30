Salina, KS

Chase Called Off

KSAL StaffMarch 30, 2020

Salina Police are looking for a driver who led an officer on a high speed chase Friday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a pursuit was called off for safety concerns after the driver in a dark green Lincoln Mark VII reached speeds of over 100 mph as he drove out of town headed east on Crawford.

Police say the chase began around 11:30pm after the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop in the area of 5th and Crawford as the vehicle was clocked traveling at forty-five in a 35-mile per hour zone.

Forrester added that condensation on the 60-day temporary tag made it impossible to confirm.

