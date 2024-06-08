Chapman Woman Injured in Crash

A woman from Chapman was injured in a single vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Interstate-70.

According to the Kanas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Debra Lynn Hurlbert was driving eastbound on I-70 near the Solomon Exit ramp and apparently fell asleep.

Her vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Challenger drifted into the south ditch before striking a guard rail.

Hurlbert was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

KHP says she was wearing a seatbelt and the accident occurred around 9:10am.