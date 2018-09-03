Chapman Teens Hurt in Crash

A single vehicle crash along Interstate 70 sent three teens from Chapman to the hospital Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Cole Martinez was driving a 1998 Honda Accord headed west. The car went off the road to the left. Martinez over corrected back to the right, hit an embankment and rolled two times. The car came to rest on its wheels.

Martinez and two passenger were all injured. The passengers are identified as 15-year-old Morgan Cabe and 13-year-old Abigail Martinez.

All three teens, who were buckled up, were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

The crash happened at 6:00 Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County at Quail Road.