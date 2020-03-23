Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fog

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 37 °

Changes to Area Public Transoration

Todd PittengerMarch 23, 2020

Amid COVID-19 concerns public transportation in the Salina area is changing beginning this week.

According to OCCK, Inc. Transportation they are adjusting service levels for CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit and City of Abilene public transportation beginning Monday and continuing until further notice.

Beginning Monday CityGo buses will only run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with no peak routes running. Passengers will be required to observe social distancing requirements. Additional buses may be dispatched if needed.

For regional paratransit and the City of Abilene public transportation, non-essential subscription rides will be suspended. Essential rides, those trips to work, medical appointments and those for nutrition (groceries, etc.), will be booked no more than 24-48 hours in advance and scheduled based on the number of drivers fit for duty. Passengers will be scheduled to meet social distancing recommendations.

81 Connection will run the regular morning route (SB Link 1 & NB Link 1), but will only run the Salina-Belleville-Salina (NB Link 3 & SB Link 3) route in the afternoon, each day Monday through Friday. Passengers will be required to observe social distancing requirements.

Services levels will continue to be adjusted as the situation warrants. Information will be submitted to the media, posted on Facebook and the OCCK Transportation website.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

USD 305 Free School meals Begin Tod...

While traditional schooling is out for all kids around the state of Kansas, that hasn’t stopped US...

March 23, 2020 Comments

Changes to Area Public Transoration

COVID-19 Top News

March 23, 2020

Crews are searching Kanopolis Lake in central Kansas for a teenager who went missing while kayaking with friends

State Parks, Lakes, Wildlife Areas ...

Kansas News

March 23, 2020

USD 305 Free Meals Begin Today

Top News

March 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Crews are searching Kanopolis Lake in central Kansas for a teenager who went missing while kayaking with friends
State Parks, Lakes, Wildl...
March 23, 2020Comments
Healthcare, Transportatio...
March 22, 2020Comments
Officials Squelching Rumo...
March 22, 2020Comments
Beware of COVID-19 Relate...
March 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH