Changes in KWU Alumni Relations

Kansas Wesleyan University is making multiple changes in Alumni Relations, with several familiar faces in new roles.

According to the school, Hannah Holt ’14, G’16, Salina radio personality and the 2021 KWU Young Alumni Award winner, will join KWU as its alumni engagement representative. In the part-time position, Holt will assist with major events, help schedule area socials and work with the alumni council at its regular meetings.

Holt is a fixture in the Salina community, having not only been on the air with Meridian Media (and its predecessors) since 2015, but also having worked with numerous non-profits in the region. Her work with the United Way is well-known in the region – Holt has gone as far as to solicit donations while on the roof of a local restaurant in winter. She was the 2021 Heart of Gold recipient from the Love, Chloe Foundation as well.

She will continue her current position at Meridian Media.

In addition, Michelle Dolan, Director of Development, Stewardship and Alumni, will take on the leadership role in day-to-day alumni communications and relations. Dolan will spearhead the university’s relationship with the Alumni Association and will work hand-in-hand with the alumni council on an every day basis.

Claire Houk ’17, G’21 will continue to assist with the Parent and Family Association, and Kre’tien Webb ’18, G’20 will move in to a newly created position, regional representative for admissions and alumni. Webb’s territory will be the Kansas City area.

“Alumni relations is about energy, passion and devotion, and these four individuals have shown those qualities time and time again,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement and university operations. “Few people have more passion for Kansas Wesleyan than Hannah Holt. Her ties in Salina will help us take our community relations to even greater levels, and her presence will bring new energy to our university events. We also credit Michelle Dolan for her hard work in our day-to-day communication with alumni. Building relationships is a critical part of engaging those who have graduated from KWU, and there are few better at that than Michelle. We’re also thankful for the hard work of Kre Webb, who will help us move the university forward in the Kansas City area, and for Claire Houk, whose leadership and dedication has helped her offices overcome many challenges during COVID-19.”

KWU plans to use the talents of these individuals to grow alumni relations in new and exciting ways, including more annual alumni events. The focus will remain on Homecoming and Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend, but other events will be added as well. In addition, special events are being discussed for each age group: seniors, young alumni and families. These could eventually include trips overseas, or to locations such as Las Vegas or Disneyland.

“With these four leading the way, our alumni relations are in great hands,” said Oliver. “I look forward to seeing everything they accomplish!”