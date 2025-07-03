Changes Coming to Salina Bus System

Changes aimed at improving the rider experience and making public transportation even more convenient are coming to Salina’s fixed-route bus system. The changes include streamlined routes for faster, more efficient trips, and free Wi-Fi on all CityGo buses.

According to OCCK Transportation, these updates will be finalized on August 4th. Riders will begin seeing new signage at bus stops that are being adjusted, and additional route information is now available online.

“These changes are all about improving the rider experience,” said Trell Grinter, Director of Transportation at OCCK, Inc. “We’re making routes faster and more efficient based on feedback directly from our riders, and now we’re adding free Wi-Fi to make riding even more convenient. This is another step in our commitment to providing modern, reliable transportation for Salina.”

The route adjustments are based on feedback from the Salina CityGo Customer Satisfaction Survey and public forums held throughout the community.

CityGo currently serves more than 80 percent of Salina with safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation. OCCK, Inc. operates CityGo in partnership with the City of Salina and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), managing a fleet of buses, over 180 bus stops, and ensuring comprehensive accessibility for all riders.

In addition to CityGo, OCCK provides a wide range of transportation options for north central Kansas, including:

Regional paratransit services across 14 counties

Non-emergency medical transportation for Medicaid recipients and Salina Regional Health Center clients

Regional fixed routes like 81 Connection and KanConnect

Local transportation in Abilene (GoAbilene) and Concordia (GoConcordia)

OCCK On-Demand, a flexible ride service

KANcycle, the regional bike-sharing program

OCCK, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to serving people of all ages with short or long-term disabilities. OCCK’s wide array of services promotes success at home, at work, and in the community, with programs in independent living, employment, children’s services, assistive technology, Alzheimer’s support, autism services, home health care, and more.

_ _ _

For more details about the upcoming route changes and to explore the new system maps, please visit https://salinacitygo.com/citygo-route-changes/ or call 785-826-1583.