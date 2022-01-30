Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley Planning Concert

The Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley is planning its next concert.

According to the organization, supported by Bethany College and the Lindsborg Arts Council, the chamber orchestra is an auditioned, regional ensemble of professional musicians that includes not only some Bethany faculty members, but players from Wichita, Salina, and Hutchinson as well.

Seeking to educate and engage audience members through the performance of orchestral masterworks, the ensemble will be under the musical direction of Dr. Keith Dodson, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Instrumental Studies, and led by concertmaster Ann Samuelson, Instructor of Upper Strings.

While there are many symphonic orchestras in the central Kansas area, this ensemble is unique in terms of its smaller size. The size allows the group to create a level of intimacy in their performance and venues that creates a different concert experience from the large halls of symphonic orchestras.

Bethany is thrilled to support Dr. Dodson, and other faculty and alumni who have been involved, in the formation of this new ensemble.

The Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley will perform their second concert on Sunday, February 13th, at 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM at the Swedish Pavilion of the Lindsborg Old Mill Swedish Heritage Museum. The concert will feature works by Mozart and Tchiakovsky.

Seats are limited and should be reserved. There will be 75 seats available at each concert for spectators with a freewill donation.

Contact Anne Hassler Heidel at (785)227-3380 ext. 8235 or by email at [email protected] to reserve your ticket.