Chamber of Commerce Sets Legislative Issues Meetings Dates

LaCrista BrightbillFebruary 10, 2020

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce announces the 2020 Legislative Issues Meetings dates have been scheduled. Sponsored by AT&T, the meetings will be held in the Chamber’s Visit Salina Annex from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. located at 120 W. Ash Street and there is no cost to attend and open to the public.

The dates are:

  • Saturday, February 22, 2020
  • Saturday, March 14, 2020
  • Saturday, April 25, 2020

The format of the meetings will consist of brief opening remarks from our Legislators, written questions from the audience, and brief closing remarks from our Legislators. The meetings will be moderated by a Chamber representative.

Senator Randall Hardy, and Representatives Steven Johnson, Diana Dierks and J.R. Claeys have been invited to attend.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Chamber of Commerce Sets Legislativ...

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce announces the 2020 Legislative Issues Meetings dates have been s...

