Chamber Making Health Insurance Available

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is making health insurance available for local businesses.

According to the Chamber, they have entered into a new new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS). This partnership stitches together 30 other local Chambers of Commerce across Kansas to offer an Association Health Plan entitled Chamber Blue of Kansas.

Chamber Blue of Kansas is an association health plan (AHP) that allows for employers to join together to purchase insurance. The larger pool of people enrolled in the plan allows the possibilities for more plan options, and potentially, lower cost.

The Salina Chamber and all chambers involved in this partnership realize and recognize that recruiting and retaining talent is vital for business and industry of all sizes, especially small businesses. Having access to trusted health insurance benefits is a crucial piece to that success. According to SBA statistics, small businesses equate to over 99.1% of all businesses in Kansas. The plan is open to employers who have two or more employees and are current, due-paying members of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Blue of Kansas offers employers the ability to attract and retain top talent by increasing access and buying power of more than a single business alone. Employers and their most valued asset – their employees – will receive access to:

A dedicated account management team with one-on-one support

More choice in plan options

Stability of rates with a larger pool of participants

A uniform rate for the group based on average risk rather than rating each member individually

Dental, life, disability and ancillary coverage offerings will be available to complete your benefit package

Salina area business owners, non-profits, and organizations are encouraged to attend one of three information sessions to be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., or 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Visit Salina Annex located at 120 W. Ash St. in Salina. The partnership will continue to host information

sessions and answer questions with the goal of all interested organizations completing an interest survey during August 2022. The initial rates will be determined in September 2022 based on groups/businesses that have completed the survey and plans will become effective January 1, 2023.

For more information regarding the qualification criteria and more interested parties are asked to visit https://www.bcbsks.com/chamberblueks or contact the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce at 785-827-9301 or by email at [email protected].