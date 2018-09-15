Salina, KS

Chamber Hosting China Trip

Todd PittengerSeptember 15, 2018

After previous trips to locations including Italy, Ireland, and Greece, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is ready for more adventures. They are prepping their passports and getting ready to head to China.

In partnership the Salina and Manhattan Area Chambers of Commerce are hosting China Explorer on September 30 – October 8, 2019.

The trip will be departing from Los Angeles, Californai and will include first class hotel accommodations, meals and motor coach transportation with a tour guide. The trip will be visiting Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou & Hangzhou.

An informational meeting about the trip is planned on Monday in the Visit Salina Annex north of the Chamber building, 120 W. Ash. A representative from the tour company will be presenting a short program about the trip and answer questions.

Please RSVP if you plan to attend the informational meeting to Sandy at [email protected] or 785.827.9301.

 

