The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with Blue Cross

Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) earlier this year.

This partnership stitches together 48 local Chambers of Commerce across Kansas to offer an Association Health Plan entitled Chamber Blue of Kansas.



Chamber Blue of Kansas is an association health plan (AHP) that allows for employers to join together to purchase insurance. The

larger pool of people enrolled in the plan allows the possibility for more plan options, and potentially, lower cost.

The initial rates will be based upon employers who complete an interest survey; completing the survey does not obligate your

organization to enroll in the program but it does provide access to the initial group. The survey is live currently with a deadline of

August 18, 2022, for all interested parties to submit.



In the two weeks since the survey link went live in Saline County alone there has been 87 organizations representing 1,631

employees complete the survey and at the state level, there has been 1155 organizations complete the survey representing

approximately 17,357 employees! The response has been phenomenal and is poised to be one of the largest association health

plans in Kansas. This is the best opportunity and lowest barrier of entry for small employers to access large group health

insurance.



The initial rates will be determined in September 2022 based on groups/businesses that have completed the survey and plans will

become effective January 1, 2023.

Salina area business owners, non–profits, and organizations are encouraged to attend the final information session hosted in

conjunction with BCBSKS to be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Salina Area Chamber of

Commerce Annex meeting room located at 120 W. Ash St. in Salina. If you are unable to attend, a previously recorded webinar is

available to view by clicking here.





For more information please visit https://www.bcbsks.com/chamberblueks to view the Employer Guide, Benefit Brochure, and to

review the eligibility criteria, plan options. To receive the survey link please contact Eric Brown at the Salina Area Chamber of

Commerce at 785-827-9301 or by email at [email protected].

