Chamber Begins T-Shirt Fundraiser

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is beginning a t-shirt fund raising effort.

According to the Chamber, in conjunction with Messenger Total Promotions, an online merchandise shop at www.Think67401.com is open and is now taking orders. Ultimately, the Think67401 shop will feature various products depicting messages and artwork from the Chamber.

The initial opening of the shop exclusively features one very special item, a T-shirt emblazoned with 67401 Mural artwork, plus messaging to Think Salina First, and #salinastrong. The shirts will sell for $25 in standard sizes, plus optional shipping.

As the Stay at Home order is lifted and the process of phased re-opening begins, the economic effects of the social distancing and executive orders have taken a toll on local businesses. The Think67401 t-shirt fundraiser is a great way for individuals to show their Salina pride all the while putting additional dollars back into the local economy through gift certificates. For $25, individuals will receive a limited edition 67401 Mural shirt and a $10 Smoky Hill Gift Certificate that you can use at the Chamber member business of your choice.

From May 1st to May 31st, with every limited edition shirt purchase, it will include a bonus in the form of a $10 Smoky Hill Silver Gift Certificate. These certificates are accepted at hundreds of Chamber member businesses across Salina. The sale of the T-shirts, as well as other merchandise, will continue into the future. The Smoky Hill Silver certificate bonus will cease at 11:59pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

“The Chamber wanted to encourage people buying the shirts to spend dollars in the local economy at member businesses of their choice. Smoky Hill Silver is a great way to do just that. It’s a way for the Chamber to give local businesses a boost during a tough time while providing a unifying message of pride in our community,” explained Eric Brown, President/CEO of the Chamber.

The 67401 mural began as a project for a group from the 2016 Leadership Salina class. In an effort to develop something tangible to support civic pride, and supported by grant and sponsorship dollars, the idea of a public mural was born. The group contracted with local artist Julie Cates to design and install the mural, which is located on the north exterior wall of Ad Astra Coffee & Books, 141 N. Santa Fe, amid a new plaza that was part of the City’s Downtown Streetscape project.

Brown continued, “Once the mural was installed, Julie Cates gave the rights for the design to the Chamber for use in promoting Salina. Merchandising has been part of the plan for some time, and through a partnership with Messenger Total Promotions, we are ready to move forward.”

Messenger Total Promotions, 248 S. Santa Fe, will administer the online Think67401.com shop from processing orders and payments to fulfilling those orders. Shoppers will be given a choice of having shirts shipped to them at an additional cost or picking them up during specific times. Details will be available at the online shop at www.think67401.com beginning this Friday, May 1st when sales begin.