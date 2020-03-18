Salina, KS

Chamber Begins “Salina Strong” Effort

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2020

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a website entitled “Salina Strong”.

According to the organization, ITV is geared at keeping their members and business community up to date on business resources, workforce information, restaurant and retail businesses offering deliver, take-out and curbside options, health and safety updates, and remote working tools.

The site is located at www.salinakansas.org/salina-strong.html.

It can be used as a one stop shop for information and assistance and will continuously be updated with information.

The full effect of COVID-19 remains to be fully realized but the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is doing everything in its power to provide relevant and pertinent information and support to the business community.

