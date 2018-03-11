Central to Celebrate Construction Completion

Community members are invited Monday evening to celebrate the completion of Salina Central High School’s 2014 bond work.

According to USD 305, a celebration event will begin at 5:00 at the north entrance with a ribbon cutting. Guests will hear students in Free Spirit perform the school’s alma mater and band students perform their fight song.

Culinary arts, broadcast and robotics students will be demonstrating their skills, the new centrally-located media center will be open and the Central Perk will be serving free coffee. Student-led tours will be available. Guests are also welcome to explore on their own.

The community is encouraged to visit the new career technical education, performing arts and stagecraft areas, centrally-located media center, controlled entryways, and many other improvements. Everyone is welcome and the event is free.

The celebration event at Salina Central High School is Monday evening from 5 till 7.