Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 25 °

Central to Celebrate Construction Completion

Todd PittengerMarch 11, 2018

Community members are invited Monday evening  to celebrate the completion of Salina Central High School’s 2014 bond work.

According to USD 305, a celebration event will begin at 5:00 at the north entrance with a ribbon cutting. Guests will hear students in Free Spirit perform the school’s alma mater and band students perform their fight song.

Culinary arts, broadcast and robotics students will be demonstrating their skills, the new centrally-located media center will be open and the Central Perk will be serving free coffee. Student-led tours will be available. Guests are also welcome to explore on their own.

The community is encouraged to visit the new career technical education, performing arts and stagecraft areas, centrally-located media center, controlled entryways, and many other improvements. Everyone is welcome and the event is free.

The celebration event at Salina Central High School is Monday evening from 5 till 7.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Transplant Gives New Lease on Life

A Salina man with a history of helping others has received a little help himself, in the form of a l...

March 11, 2018 Comments

Central to Celebrate Construction C...

Kansas News

March 11, 2018

Salina Biennial Exhibition

Kansas News

March 11, 2018

Explosion, Fire Kills One

Top News

March 11, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Central to Celebrate Cons...
March 11, 2018Comments
Salina Biennial Exhibitio...
March 11, 2018Comments
Bethany Launches New Swed...
March 11, 2018Comments
Salina Chorale Festival M...
March 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH