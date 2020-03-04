Central Students to Display Work in Gallery 708

The work of Salina Central High School Visual Art Department students will be included in the exhibit “30 Artists” on display in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 March 6-31. A reception for the artists will be from 4-5:30 p.m. March 6, in conjunction with Frist Friday Night Live. The exhibit features work by students of Larry Cullins, Salina Central High School art teacher.

“30 Artists” includes a cross-section of drawing, painting and mixed media art. Students are encouraged to experiment while mastering rendering and composition, while incorporating the elements of design-line, color, space, form, texture, balance, unity and emphasis. Artists are Missy Baker, Katherynne Bettes, Katie Buchanan, Bobby Campbell, Jessalyn Colborn, Mattison Cole, Marlie Coleman, Zane Cox, Dylahn Crough, Jillian DeVoe, Yornely Felix, Zoe Gilpin, Justice Gonzales, Joe Hall, Aleigha Haller, Isaiah Houltberg, Jesus Jasso, Layna Kinnaird, Ethan Layton, Shelby Memmott, Mialee Miller, Madeline Paradis, Shawn Pyeatt, Mayra Renteria, Samantha Rodriguez, Allexys Ronning-Franco, Avery Smith, Sydney Sorell, Israel Torres, Mallorie Wisbey.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.



(click photos to enlarge)