Central rolls past Goddard on Senior Night

It was the final regular season game of the season, and senior night, at Salina Stadium as the Salina Central Mustangs took on the visiting Goddard Lions.

The Lions entered the night 6-1 on the season and sat in 4th in the 5A West standings, while the Mustangs entered the night at 3-4 on the year and sat as the 10 seed in the 5A West standings. The Lions were coming off five straight wins since their loss against Goddard-Eisenhower in week two, while the Mustangs entered the night coming off of two straight losses, where their typically high-powered offense had struggled. With playoffs starting in just one week, the Lions would look to continue their success and carry their momentum into the playoffs, while the Mustangs would look to build off some momentum before playoffs.

Goddard, known for their grind it out, run first, physical attack on offense, would strike first in quarter number one after a 4 yd touchdown run by tailback Erik Olievas, the 2-point conversion failed, and the Lions led 6-0 with 6:04 to play in the first.

The Mustangs would quickly strike back. Following a big play through the air between Mustang quarterback Jack Gordon and WR standout Isaiah White, Central tailback Cooper Reves would punch it in from 22 yds out for a Mustang touchdown. The PAT was no good, and we were all tied at six.

Neither team would score again in the first quarter, in fact, the Mustangs had just one offensive possession in the entire quarter which lasted just 52 seconds. The first quarter ended with the Lions in the middle of just their second possession of the game, as they held the ball for 11 minutes and 8 seconds of the 12 minute quarter.

With 10:39 to go in the second quarter, the Lions would cap off a nearly six-minute drive with a 1 yard touchdown run by QB Brock Sullivan, after multiple penalties the two point conversion, which was attempted at the 24 yard line, would fail. Goddard held a 12-6 lead over Central.

Again, Central would strike quickly on their second drive of the game. The Mustangs second drive of the ballgame would last just over 3 minutes, as it was capped off by a 4 yd TD run by situational QB Abrahm Owings. The two-point conversion was no good and the score remained tied at 12 apiece. With 7:33 to play in the second quarter, each team had just two offensive possessions, with the Mustangs offense being on the field for a total of just 3 minutes and 55 seconds.

With 1:40 left before the half, the Lions offense struck again, as Lions QB Brock Sullivan scampered in from 4 yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the night. The PAT was no good, and Goddard led 18-12 with under two minutes to go before the half.

After a few big plays and some penalties by the Goddard defense, the Mustangs were able to get a late score with 22 seconds left to go before break after Cooper Reves ran it in from 10 yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the night. This time the PAT was good, and Salina Central took a 19-18 lead into halftime.

A slow moving first half that saw just four offensive possessions by each team would quickly speed up in the second half. The Mustangs received the second half kickoff and on the third play of the opening drive Cooper Reves would break off an impressive 57-yard touchdown run, breaking multiple tackles on his way to his third rushing touchdown of the night. The two-point conversion was no good and Central extended their lead, 25-18 over Goddard.

The Mustangs would kick off from the Goddard 45-yard line due to a penalty and surprise everyone with an onside kick in which the Mustangs were able to recover. The very next play, who other than Cooper Reves, as he took the carry 33 yards to the house, once again breaking multiple tackles on his way to his fourth trip into the end zone. The PAT was good and just like that Salina Central put up 15 points in a matter of 1 minute and 23 seconds, taking a 32-18 lead over the Goddard Lions.

The Mustangs defense would stand tall, and the offense punched it in one more time before the end of the 3rd on a 3-yard scamper from Abram Owings, his 2nd of the night, and the Mustangs would hold a 39-18 lead going into the final 12 minutes of play.

Goddard would try and fight their way back into the game after scoring midway through the 4th on a 32-yard pitch and catch from Brock Sullivan to Erik Olievas to cut the lead to 15. But once again, the high-powered Mustangs offense would respond with a TD of their own as Jack Gordon found his favorite target Bodie Rodriguez in the back of the end zone for a 12 yard pitch and catch. The Mustangs would put an exclamation point on this upset win late in the 4th quarter after Abram Owings came up with a strip fumble, running it back 60+ yards for a defensive touchdown, and his 3rd total touchdown of the night. The Mustangs would win by a final score of 52-24. A rare blowout of the Goddard Lions.

Central will be back in action next Friday night in the first round of the 5A West playoffs, as the #10 seed traveling to #7 seed Maize South. Salina Central finishes their regular season with a huge win on Senior night to finish the regular season 4-4. The Goddard Lions finish their regular season at 6-2.

Tonight’s Player of the Game– Cooper Reves (4TD’s)

H&R Block of the Game– Kaden Snyder (OL)