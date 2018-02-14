Central Races Past Campus

With Campus climbing back into the game, Salina Central turned to senior Sam Shaffer.

The “microwave” turned up the heat.

Shaffer scored 11 straight in the decisive third quarter, ending up with a career-high 27 points, helping the Salina Central Mustangs push past the Campus Colts 62-40 Tuesday night.

Central (12-5, 5-4 AVCTL-I) jumped out to a 13-3 cushion in the opening stanza, led by Shaffer’s 11 points. The Mustangs settled for a 19-7 cushion after one, only to see the margin drop to seven multiple times in the second.

Campus (7-10, 3-7) cut the deficit to 34-28 early in the third. That’s when Shaffer, the Salina Ortho Player of the Game, and SC outscored the Colts 19-2 to end the quarter. Following the 23-point advantage, Central padded the lead to as many as 28 points.

Senior Ethan Speer was the second Mustang in double figures with 11 while senior Ethan Kickhaefer had a career-high nine points. Salina Central returns home Friday to square off with Maize. Pregame starts at 5:45 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

SALINA CENTRAL 65, CAMPUS 44

Much like the boys game, the Salina Central Lady Mustangs dominated the third quarter to sink the Campus Colts.

Central (13-4, 5-4) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and converted the other way to go ahead 18-11. Campus (1-15, 0-10) cut a double-digit deficit to seven points multiple times in the second quarter before being outscored 8-3 to end the half, trailing 37-25.

The third quarter was all Salina Central as the Lady Mustangs whipped Campus to the tune of 18 points to five.

Senior Elisa Backes was the Salina Ortho Player of the Game, grabbing her seventh 20-point game. She ended up with 21 points while classmate Myah Ward added four triples for 12 points. Sophomore Kadyn Cobb chipped in eight points and recorded a slew of assists.