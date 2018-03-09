Central Qualifies Largest Ever State Journalism Group

Over a dozen journalism students at Salina Central High School have qualified for state after winning awards at one of the Kansas Scholastic Press Association regional contests.

According to Kansas Scholastic Press Association, the best from among 2,500 entries gathered from around the state were rewarded. In the regional contest, students from 81 different schools competed in 19 different categories, in 12 different classifications organized by geography and school size.

Central qualified its larges group ever. The following students won awards:

● CHLOE GUILLOT – FEATURE WRITING FIRST PLACE, EDITORIAL WRITING SECOND PLACE, INFOGRAPHICS FIRST PLACE, NEWS PAGE DESIGN SECOND PLACE

● MORGAN DOLTON – ADVERTISING FIRST PLACE, PHOTO ILLUSTRATION THIRD PLACE, YEARBOOK COPY WRITING FIRST PLACE, YEARBOOK SPORTS WRITING HONORABLE MENTION, NEWS PAGE DESIGN FIRST PLACE

● ANNIE HAYES – HEADLINE WRITING & DESIGN FIRST PLACE, EDITORIAL CARTOON THIRD PLACE, INFOGRAPHICS SECOND PLACE

● MARIA GUTIERREZ – COPY EDITING FIRST PLACE, NEWS WRITING THIRD PLACE

● MADELINE PARADIS – EDITORIAL CARTOON HONORABLE MENTION, EDITORIAL WRITING HONORABLE MENTION, HEADLINE WRITING & DESIGN SECOND PLACE

● KAMRYN ARNOLD – YEARBOOK THEME & GRAPHICS FIRST PLACE, YEARBOOK LAYOUT THIRD PLACE, SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY HONORABLE MENTION

● ELLIE COBB – STUDENT LIFE PHOTOGRAPHY THIRD PLACE, PHOTO ILLUSTRATION THIRD PLACE, ACADEMIC PHOTOGRAPHY THIRD PLACE, YEARBOOK THEME & GRAPHICS THIRD PLACE

● KADYN COBB – STUDENT LIFE PHOTOGRAPHY, HONORABLE MENTION

● OLIVIA JOHNSON – YEARBOOK THEME & GRAPHICS THIRD PLACE, YEARBOOK LAYOUT SECOND PLACE

● MOLLY MICHAELIS – YEARBOOK THEME & GRAPHICS FIRST PLACE, SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY HONORABLE MENTION

● ISABELLA RUBINO – CUTLINE WRITING THIRD PLACE, FEATURE WRITING THIRD PLACE

● MICHELE RESOLA – ACADEMIC PHOTOGRAPHY, SECOND PLACE

● BAILEE STEINLE – CUTLINE WRITING SECOND PLACE, COPY EDITING THIRD PLACE

Six university campuses throughout Kansas hosted the contests February 22nd and February 23rd. Central competed at the Wichita State University location.

“We consider the Regional Contests to be one of our most important annual events both for students to receive feedback on their work and also for students to compete with one another,” said Eric Thomas, KSPA executive director. “Teachers who organize and enter their students into the contest give their students a great opportunity to see how their work compares to the work of others.”

KSPA enlists the help of journalism teachers, professional journalists, university faculty members and other journalism experts to judge the entries.

Any student who earns an award in the Regional Contest advances to the KSPA State Contest on May 5 at the University of Kansas. Based on results from the State Contest, KSPA will determine the top school in 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.

About KSPA

The Kansas Scholastic Press Association is a non-profit association of more than 100 high school and

middle school journalism programs. Its mission is to promote excellence in high school journalism publications and

education. Please log on to learn more at www.kspaonline.org